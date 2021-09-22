API3 (API3) One Day Volume Hits $4.77 Million

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One API3 coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.99 or 0.00009232 BTC on exchanges. API3 has a market cap of $143.63 million and approximately $4.77 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, API3 has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00056000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002781 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.83 or 0.00126867 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00012731 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00046029 BTC.

API3 Coin Profile

API3 (CRYPTO:API3) is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,000,000 coins. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . API3’s official website is api3.org . API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3 . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling API3

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

