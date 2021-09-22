Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) SVP Sells $163,811.20 in Stock

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) SVP Gregory Alan Korbel sold 32,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $163,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of APRE stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,427,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,222. Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $30.99. The company has a market cap of $95.34 million and a P/E ratio of -2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.69.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 292.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 30,671 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,019,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $606,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares during the last quarter. 30.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Aprea Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aprea Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.15.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

