Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $4,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARES. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 13,697.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,527,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,135,000 after buying an additional 1,516,441 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 6,134.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 968,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,280,000 after buying an additional 953,229 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,832,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $158,678,000 after buying an additional 367,410 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,109,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,153,000 after buying an additional 230,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1,102.3% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 157,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,843,000 after purchasing an additional 144,707 shares during the last quarter. 43.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Shares of ARES stock opened at $76.39 on Wednesday. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $81.16. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.88 and its 200-day moving average is $62.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $507.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.59 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

ARES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.43.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.