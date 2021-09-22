Arjuna Capital Buys Shares of 49,642 Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 214,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

SFM stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,284. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $29.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.61.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 4.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $694,892.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $119,741.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

