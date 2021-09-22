Arjuna Capital Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,597 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. REDW Wealth LLC increased its stake in American Express by 2.5% in the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1.9% during the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 7,502 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of American Express by 6.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXP. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.72.

Shares of AXP traded up $4.94 on Wednesday, reaching $168.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,523,590. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $179.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.85 and a 200-day moving average of $159.01.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

