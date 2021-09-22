Arjuna Capital Purchases 2,046 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,428 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. TFC Financial Management raised its position in NIKE by 6.1% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp grew its stake in NIKE by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in NIKE by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $3,292,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 379,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,634,427. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NKE traded up $2.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.67. 369,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,294,789. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.85 and a 12-month high of $174.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.28 and a 200-day moving average of $147.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NIKE from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Argus boosted their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.56.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

