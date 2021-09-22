Arjuna Capital Purchases Shares of 3,772 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,772 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $23,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 5,779.5% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,281 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,550,000 after acquiring an additional 143,793 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in FedEx by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,913 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,099,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,027,167,000 after purchasing an additional 131,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FDX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $346.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.29.

Shares of FDX stock traded down $20.92 on Wednesday, hitting $231.15. The stock had a trading volume of 847,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,626. The business has a 50 day moving average of $273.71 and a 200 day moving average of $285.32. The stock has a market cap of $61.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $234.79 and a 12-month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

In related news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,256. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

