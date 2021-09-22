ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 412,848 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 3,042,883 shares.The stock last traded at $8.56 and had previously closed at $8.38.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Nomura downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average is $8.27. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 14.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.3017 dividend. This is a boost from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. ASE Technology’s payout ratio is currently 51.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in ASE Technology by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in ASE Technology by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ASE Technology by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 186,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

