ASOS (ASC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ASOS (LON: ASC) in the last few weeks:

9/7/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 7,300 ($95.37) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

9/7/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/6/2021 – ASOS had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 6,700 ($87.54) to GBX 6,500 ($84.92). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/3/2021 – ASOS had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,800 ($88.84) to GBX 6,680 ($87.27). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/31/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/25/2021 – ASOS is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price target on the stock.

ASC stock traded up GBX 102 ($1.33) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,279 ($42.84). 438,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,755. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,738.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,666.33. The company has a market capitalization of £3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72. ASOS Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2,990.82 ($39.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

