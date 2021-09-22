Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp cut its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,953 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.17% of Atkore worth $5,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Atkore in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Atkore news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total transaction of $4,891,632.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $86.34 on Wednesday. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $98.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.94.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.88. Atkore had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 85.22%. The business had revenue of $853.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Atkore’s revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

