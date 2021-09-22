AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,933,551 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,558 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of AT&T worth $228,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 7,931 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 175,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 119,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 60,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 65,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares during the period. 51.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.13. 528,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,817,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.71 billion, a PE ratio of -86.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.19. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on T shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.10.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

