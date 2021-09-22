Audius Achieves Market Capitalization of $870.44 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. In the last week, Audius has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Audius has a total market capitalization of $870.44 million and $74.46 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius coin can currently be purchased for about $2.14 or 0.00005087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00054080 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.01 or 0.00125808 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00012530 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00044927 BTC.

Audius Coin Profile

Audius (CRYPTO:AUDIO) is a coin. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,049,358,974 coins and its circulating supply is 406,077,610 coins. The official website for Audius is audius.co . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Audius Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

