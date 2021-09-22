Austin Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,122 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 0.8% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth $67,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $294.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $199.20 and a twelve month high of $305.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $293.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.84.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

