Autonio (NIOX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.68 Million

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 22nd. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $9.68 million and $254,143.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000243 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00067046 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.44 or 0.00167163 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.67 or 0.00108383 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,884.58 or 0.06845715 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,903.44 or 0.99445664 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Autonio is auton.io

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

