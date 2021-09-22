Axe (AXE) Market Cap Reaches $240,956.15

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. Over the last week, Axe has traded 28.5% higher against the US dollar. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0458 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges. Axe has a total market cap of $240,956.15 and approximately $65,618.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Axe

Axe is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

