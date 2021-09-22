Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 4,944 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.7% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $266,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 43.0% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 64.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $19.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,800.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,102. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,751.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,455.29. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,925.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,846.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

