Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,924,269 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 15,170 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Starbucks worth $215,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 12.5% in the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 9,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 276,845 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 90,768 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,918,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 13,480 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.37.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $1.24 on Wednesday, reaching $113.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,920,020. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.26. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $81.92 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $133.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.