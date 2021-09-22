Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,125,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,910,468 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.78% of Baker Hughes worth $185,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at $10,307,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 366,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after purchasing an additional 25,449 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 15.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 137,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 18,477 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.0% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 16,905 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 67.0% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 67,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 27,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.32.

BKR stock opened at $23.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.64. The stock has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of -774.67 and a beta of 1.76.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.03%.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $1,254,900,134.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $223,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,389.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,780,040 shares of company stock worth $1,256,240,834. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

