Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP decreased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,734,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 445,002 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 1.0% of Korea Investment CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.10% of Bank of America worth $360,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Winfield Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 14,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its position in Bank of America by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 139,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 11,691 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,784,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,808,000 after purchasing an additional 92,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its position in Bank of America by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 7,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.42.

NYSE BAC traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,226,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,703,535. The stock has a market cap of $339.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.