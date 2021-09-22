Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) CEO Peter S. Ho Sells 5,833 Shares

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $443,308.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:BOH traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.14. The stock had a trading volume of 118,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,976. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.17. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52 week low of $48.77 and a 52 week high of $99.10.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $167.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 72.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

