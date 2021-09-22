Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 15,818 Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,044 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,818 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned approximately 0.09% of Radware worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in Radware by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 15,882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radware in the 2nd quarter valued at about $346,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 16,586 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 195,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 177.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 87,039 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RDWR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $35.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.22. Radware Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 109.41, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.89.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Radware had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.15 million. Analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radware Profile

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

