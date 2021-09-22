Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 5,255 Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MANT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in ManTech International by 170.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in ManTech International during the second quarter worth about $32,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in ManTech International during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 659.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ManTech International stock opened at $72.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.80 and its 200 day moving average is $84.54. ManTech International Co. has a twelve month low of $61.93 and a twelve month high of $101.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $648.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.99 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ManTech International Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.24%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MANT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.80.

In other news, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 4,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $363,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 3,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $278,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,395. 33.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

