Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 20,178 Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,178 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned about 0.07% of Ping Identity worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Ping Identity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Ping Identity in the first quarter worth $217,000. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in Ping Identity in the first quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Ping Identity in the first quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.92.

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $21,240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ping Identity stock opened at $25.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -67.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.65. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $37.23.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 11.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

