Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 29,200 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,544 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 29,200 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $410,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Regions Financial by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 628,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after purchasing an additional 359,286 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 43,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 24,480 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 22,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $19.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $23.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.76 and its 200 day moving average is $20.78.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RF. Stephens lowered Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.84.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

