Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,328,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,610,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 169.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,339,000 after buying an additional 16,215 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIVB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $630.44.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $593.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $221.55 and a 12 month high of $623.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $572.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $556.68. The stock has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $588.02 per share, with a total value of $294,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,680 shares in the company, valued at $8,632,133.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.85, for a total transaction of $70,084.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,103 shares of company stock valued at $11,139,859. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

