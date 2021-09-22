Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,211 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,064,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,260 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 16.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,661,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,994,000 after buying an additional 1,252,166 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,600,000 after buying an additional 52,804 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 0.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,695,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,672,000 after buying an additional 35,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 3.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,591,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,254,000 after buying an additional 134,443 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MNST. Citigroup upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.53.

MNST opened at $91.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.70. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $75.45 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

