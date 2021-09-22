Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 167.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 12.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 39,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the first quarter worth $332,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 22.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 6.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copart stock opened at $141.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.22 and a 52 week high of $152.75.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $748.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.93 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 34.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.83.

In related news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $11,156,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $25,024,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 743,293 shares of company stock worth $102,810,349 over the last quarter. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

