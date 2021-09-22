Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Generac by 345.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,471 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,082,000 after acquiring an additional 334,177 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 438,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,484,000 after acquiring an additional 243,978 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,341,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.50.

In other news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,900,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $425.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $427.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $371.17. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.80 and a 1 year high of $466.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The business had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

