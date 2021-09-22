Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 58.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,128 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Commerce Bank bought a new position in Amdocs during the first quarter valued at $321,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Amdocs during the first quarter valued at $237,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Amdocs by 35.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Amdocs by 11.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Amdocs stock opened at $75.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $54.68 and a 12-month high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.37%.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

