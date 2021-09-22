Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,880 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,598,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,465,613,000 after buying an additional 324,117 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,029,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $687,431,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,627,389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $496,916,000 after purchasing an additional 531,876 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,511,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $481,050,000 after acquiring an additional 909,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,387,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,084,000 after acquiring an additional 384,201 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price target on Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.76.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $143,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 98,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,146,630.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total value of $6,871,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 180,682 shares of company stock worth $27,524,364 in the last 90 days. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $160.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.99. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.47 and a 52-week high of $168.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.20, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $728.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

