Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 38.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in DocuSign by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,310 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,699 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,586,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,094,000 after acquiring an additional 994,969 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,787,000 after acquiring an additional 380,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,255,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,075,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total transaction of $2,774,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total value of $1,765,622.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,931 shares of company stock valued at $27,725,426 in the last ninety days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.20.

Shares of DOCU opened at $271.16 on Wednesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.49 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.30 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $292.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.21.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

