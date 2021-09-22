Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,797 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 23,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,044,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,839,000 after buying an additional 1,466,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

In other MGM Resorts International news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $433,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $104,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $938,375 over the last 90 days. 5.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MGM. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.26.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $40.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $45.34. The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 2.44.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.52) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.0025 dividend. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.25%.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

