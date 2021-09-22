Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 2,210 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total transaction of $13,935,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 4,450 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total transaction of $1,002,184.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 455,771 shares of company stock worth $104,958,840. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LHX opened at $219.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $229.05 and a 200-day moving average of $217.84. The company has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $235.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. Analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LHX. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.77.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

