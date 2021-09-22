Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 4,753 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,753 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 147.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 78,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 46,651 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 1.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 4.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Nutanix by 270.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 17,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Nutanix by 5.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 444,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,806,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTNX. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

In related news, COO David Sangster sold 19,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $830,834.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 19,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $807,084.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 256,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,697,294.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 169,412 shares of company stock valued at $6,624,257. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NTNX opened at $40.04 on Wednesday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.88.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $390.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

