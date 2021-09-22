Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Shares Gap Up to $5.87

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.87, but opened at $6.13. Berry shares last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 8,710 shares traded.

BRY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Berry in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Berry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.44.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Berry had a negative net margin of 33.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $99.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.27 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Berry Co. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berry by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,679,274 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,445,000 after acquiring an additional 49,799 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berry by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,539,365 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,139 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berry by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,631,740 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,406,000 after acquiring an additional 63,766 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Berry by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,401,024 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,136,000 after acquiring an additional 17,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berry by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,819,960 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,230,000 after buying an additional 154,260 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

