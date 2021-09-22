BIKI Achieves Market Cap of $3.22 Million (BIKI)

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 22nd. During the last seven days, BIKI has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BIKI coin can now be purchased for about $0.0131 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. BIKI has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and $314,388.00 worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00055245 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002763 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00129585 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00012622 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00046175 BTC.

About BIKI

BIKI (BIKI) is a coin. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 400,728,078 coins and its circulating supply is 245,898,566 coins. BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BIKI is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in June 2018 and headquartered in Singapore, BiKi.com is a global digital currency trading service provider. The platform is committed to creating the safest, most stable and efficient digital currency trading platform for users around the world. At present, it has supported many languages ​​such as Chinese and English, and serves nearly 100 countries and regions, with over 1 million users worldwide. BiKi has launched a subversive ” mining, buying back and destroying, rising and falling” model where 100% of the platform fee was used to repurchase the platform currency and destroyed them. BIKI (BIKI) is the native Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the BIKI exchange platform. “

Buying and Selling BIKI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIKI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIKI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BIKI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

