BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Sold by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,026,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,398 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned 2.54% of BioLife Solutions worth $45,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,896,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,425,000 after acquiring an additional 583,954 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,512,000 after buying an additional 350,290 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $13,648,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,775,000 after buying an additional 29,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 126,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $301,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,333 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $738,904.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,943 shares of company stock worth $9,479,596 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.44.

NASDAQ:BLFS traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.94. 6,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,490. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.05. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.56 and a 12 month high of $60.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 775.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 4.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

