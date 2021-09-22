BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Aby J. Mathew Sells 10,000 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $468,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Aby J. Mathew also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Monday, August 23rd, Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total transaction of $465,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Aby J. Mathew sold 8,854 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $403,830.94.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Aby J. Mathew sold 715 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $31,281.25.

NASDAQ BLFS traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.12. 231,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,822. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.09. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 785.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 4.72%. Research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.