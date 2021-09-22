Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Trading 81.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded up 7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded 81.5% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Zero has a total market cap of $25,363.81 and $432.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00072545 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.67 or 0.00171488 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.57 or 0.00113844 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,036.83 or 0.06974486 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,603.51 or 1.00141344 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $346.89 or 0.00796674 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002646 BTC.

About Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

