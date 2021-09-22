BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Announces Earnings Results

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01, RTT News reports. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 61.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis.

BB stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.56. The stock had a trading volume of 10,724,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,445,445. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.23. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $28.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on BB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TD Securities lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, CIBC downgraded BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.58.

In related news, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 109,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $1,106,539.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,817.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackBerry stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,690,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288,734 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of BlackBerry worth $20,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.