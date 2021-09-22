BOLT Price Hits $0.0052 on Top Exchanges (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. In the last week, BOLT has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. BOLT has a market cap of $5.19 million and $139,604.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOLT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BOLT Profile

BOLT is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global . The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global . BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

Buying and Selling BOLT

