Brian Halligan Sells 11,520 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $7,912,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total value of $6,395,097.60.

NYSE:HUBS traded up $16.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $711.43. The company had a trading volume of 427,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,154. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $272.28 and a fifty-two week high of $718.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $645.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $560.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -382.49 and a beta of 1.69.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 95.5% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 26.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,273,000 after acquiring an additional 14,665 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,226,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 258.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 13,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,590,000 after acquiring an additional 9,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter worth about $19,775,000. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on HubSpot from $635.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on HubSpot from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on HubSpot from $605.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on HubSpot from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $577.95 target price (down previously from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, July 26th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.08.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

