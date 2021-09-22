Brian Halligan Sells 11,520 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $7,912,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Brian Halligan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 20th, Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total value of $6,395,097.60.
NYSE:HUBS traded up $16.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $711.43. The company had a trading volume of 427,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,154. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $272.28 and a fifty-two week high of $718.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $645.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $560.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -382.49 and a beta of 1.69.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 95.5% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 26.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,273,000 after acquiring an additional 14,665 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,226,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 258.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 13,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,590,000 after acquiring an additional 9,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter worth about $19,775,000. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.
HUBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on HubSpot from $635.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on HubSpot from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on HubSpot from $605.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on HubSpot from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $577.95 target price (down previously from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, July 26th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.08.
About HubSpot
HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
