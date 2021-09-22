Brian M. Silver Acquires 5,000 Shares of Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Stock

Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) CFO Brian M. Silver acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.32 per share, with a total value of $31,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ TCRX traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $6.17. 77,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,940. Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $14.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.37.

Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($7.04). The business had revenue of $2.85 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TCRX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Tscan Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tscan Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tscan Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tscan Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TScan Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

