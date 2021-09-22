Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Holdings Increased by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,652 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.8% of NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $93,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 91,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,445,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,296 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVGO. increased their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $590.00 target price (up from $580.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

In other news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total value of $1,502,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total value of $2,401,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,604 shares of company stock worth $8,823,434. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO traded up $9.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $500.49. 42,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.42 and a 12-month high of $510.70. The company has a market cap of $206.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $486.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $472.26.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.