Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 32,522 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 225,648 shares.The stock last traded at $59.15 and had previously closed at $57.78.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIPC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 28.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,860,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,679,000 after purchasing an additional 630,234 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 18.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,010,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,556,000 after buying an additional 315,461 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $22,710,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 39.8% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,035,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,107,000 after buying an additional 295,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 12.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,280,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,569,000 after buying an additional 140,234 shares during the last quarter.

About Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

