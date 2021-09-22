Bunicorn Price Tops $0.45 (BUNI)

Bunicorn (CURRENCY:BUNI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Bunicorn has a total market cap of $12.51 million and $1.97 million worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bunicorn coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00001025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bunicorn has traded up 4.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00072321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.69 or 0.00171663 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.75 or 0.00114347 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,050.29 or 0.07010639 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,564.56 or 1.00126767 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.11 or 0.00797772 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002643 BTC.

About Bunicorn

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Bunicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bunicorn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bunicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

