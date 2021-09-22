Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) is Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,153,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 97,030 shares during the quarter. Cabot makes up approximately 1.7% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned approximately 2.04% of Cabot worth $65,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBT. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 16.1% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 58,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 12.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,734,000 after purchasing an additional 23,625 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 37.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 352,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,964,000 after purchasing an additional 95,503 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 45.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 28,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 23,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CBT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cabot in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital upgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet cut Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.89.

Shares of CBT traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.86. 9,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,590. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -50.49 and a beta of 1.64. Cabot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.84 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.88.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.31%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

