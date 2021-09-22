Callahan Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,655 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. TheStreet upgraded Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.37.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $113.71. 133,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,920,020. The company has a market cap of $134.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.26. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $81.92 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.