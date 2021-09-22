Callahan Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Callahan Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.7% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $13,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,891,838. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $82.70. 146,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,895,081. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $162.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.24. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.79 and a 1 year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.35.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.