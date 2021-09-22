CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,163 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.26% of CareTrust REIT worth $5,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 42.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 0.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 72,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 4.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 6.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTRE opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 18.61, a current ratio of 18.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.08. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.16%. Research analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.81%.

Several analysts have commented on CTRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.86.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

